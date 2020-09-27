Today (Wednesday) your newspaper chose to run almost a quarter page file photo of Cindy Mc Cain with the headline "Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president." She was quoted as saying, "I decided to take a stand, and hopefully other people will see the same thing," as she was targeting Arizona voters to vote for Biden.
We all realize she is the widow of Sen. John Mc Cain, who was the GOP's 2008 nominee, but who also went on as a supposed Republican senator, before his 2018 death, to frequently buck President Donald Trump's legislative agenda.
There is certainly no doubt that many voters will cross their voter registration designation to vote for the candidate of the opposite party. Your article called Mrs. McCain's endorsement a "rebuke" of President Donald Trump, which, of course, it is but let's give equal coverage to people like Leo Terrell, a Democratic, Black civil rights attorney and talk show host who is now fervently campaigning for President Donald Trump's re-election in a rebuke of Biden's candidacy.
To quote Mr. Terrell, "The Democratic party left me this year. ...The party of the Civil rights movement ... has abandoned all its principles and handed the reins over to extremists." My vote depends upon one thing: Who will fight for every American in this country.."
That candidate would be President Donald Trump.
— Cynthia Icardo, Bakersfield