I would like to thank Kevin Kearns for helping to inform citizens of all the toxic metals that go into so-called green technologies ("OTHER VOICES: Biden manufacturing plan requires major increase in U.S. mining," Nov. 21). Many solar panels in particular are reaching the limits of their useful life and estimates are that only about 10 percent are recycled. Most wind up in landfills.
Some of the cadmium compounds in solar panels are carcinogenic and the panels produce 300 times more toxic waste per unit of energy than nuclear power, which has made enormous strides in safety and radiation reduction. The production of solar panels produces nitrogen trifluoride, a greenhouse gas that is over 17,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Production of this gas is up over 1,000 percent in the last 25 years. Lead, silicon tetrachloride, cadmium and many other highly toxic chemicals also leach from panels into the soil as rainwater washes them out.
Solar panels have a life span of about 20 years, though high heat, dust and other elements can reduce that life span. Recycling of solar panels is usually more expensive than the value of the materials recovered because special recycling techniques must be used.
Solar panels also would have to cover vast swaths of land to produce anywhere near the energy requirements of modern society, which is just not feasible as there’s a huge maintenance requirement for solar farms and not enough land available that can be permanently poisoned by the toxins leaching from the panels. Rolling blackouts anyone?
Elaine Fleeman, Bakersfield