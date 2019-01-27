I will start by saying that there is not a cat problem at Hart Park, but rather a people problem. For decades people have illegally and inhumanely abandoned cats at the park. If the public would stop this behavior the cat problem could be eliminated. The public outrage should be that irresponsible people continue to dump cats at the park
The writer's main concern was a health hazard posed by the cats ("Letter to the Editor: Where is the outrage?" Jan. 23). I explored his source at howstuffworks.com/pets/do-feral-cats-spread-disease. This is a direct quote from the Boston Public Health Commission: "Cats are NOT (emphasis mine) a common source of diseases for humans. However, cats, like many animals, can carry diseases that can make humans sick."
The risk from cats comes from being scratched, bitten or coming in contact with their bodily waste. Just hanging out at the park does not pose a health hazard. Thousands of individuals and families enjoy the park every year.
Be aware that abandoning any animal is illegal and carries a penalty of six months in jail and a $500 fine. California Penal Code Sec. 597S. Check out the signs at the park. Also it is cruel and inhumane. Be a responsible pet owner and spay and neuter your pets. Let's all say no more dumping.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield