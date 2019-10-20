Just last Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in his infinite wisdom, ruled that morning start times for schools were too harsh on the poor, sleep-deprived students. His brilliant idea? Force schools to open an hour later letting those poor souls rest a grand total of one more hour. Genius.
Certainly, no student would ever irresponsibly stay up late playing video games or watching television. Assuredly, bus and sports schedules won’t be harmed by this legislation whatsoever. Evidently, it is the burden of the state government to make these ultimatums, and not the responsibility of local school districts to care for their own students. Clearly, this is not at all an overreach of power and we should all blindly accept dysfunctional laws built on nothing more than a fallacy. Surely, it is the duty of the citizens to obey the infallible leaders who decide what is best for them.
After all: Big Brother is watching.
Kevin Lara, Bakersfield