Who better qualified to serve as Joe Biden's Vice-Presidential running mate than Hillary Clinton? She served as United States senator from New York, as Secretary of State and eight years as First Lady. Hillary is a noted author ("It Takes A Village") and has been touted by her admiring supporters as "the smartest woman in the world." During the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, both President Barack Obama and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, declared Hillary to be better qualified to be president than they were. As a skilled and charismatic candidate, Hillary won the 2016 popular vote for president. Slam dunk!
Should this dynamic duo prevail on Nov. 3 (the third time could be a charm for both), Hillary could become both the nation's first female vice president and then the first female president on Jan. 21, 2020, the day after Joe's inauguration, when he is finally declared incompetent under the 25th Amendment. Husband Bill, who loved being called America's "First Black President and who was affectionately embraced as such by the African American community during the 1990s, would become the country's first "Black First Gentleman” by extension. Madame President could then nominate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to serve as vice president. Cuomo's vast experience in crisis management, financial acumen and widely proclaimed intellect could help shape America in the image he created for New York City. Biden, 77, and Clinton, 72, is the ideal Progressive ticket because Old lives Matter, too!
Angelo A. Haddad, Bakersfield