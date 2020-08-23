I wanted to address some of the concerns of a recent letter write ("Letter to the Editor: Where will the flags go?" Aug. 19). First of all, I want to applaud your attempt to persuade people to vote for Joe Biden, but have now given up. That is totally your right as an American and more power to you. The reason you haven’t been successful is that most of the persuasive arguments used are based on mistruths, misinformation and out right lies. And people that are open minded will admit that. If you are only getting your news from CNN, then you are not getting the whole story.
As a conservative, if I drive by your house and see a Biden/Harris sign in your yard, the worst I will do is shake my head and keep driving. I will not jump out of my car, smash your windows, spray paint your house and rip the sign out of your yard. On the other hand, I will not put a Donald Trump sign in my yard or a bumper sticker on my car because that’s exactly what will happen to me. Witness what’s going on around the country right now.
Yes, the writer is correct. If I had a yard sign, it would be in the landfill after the election, win or lose. What am I going to do with an old yard sign?
If asked, I will never deny that I voted for Trump. I’m not voting for the man’s personality; I’m voting for the policies he’s put in place. Biden and Harris have tons of baggage but it doesn’t deter Democrats. Trump has done more for the U.S., both nationally and internationally than anyone has done in quite some time. But if you’re watching CNN, you wouldn’t know that because he gets credit for nothing there.
Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield