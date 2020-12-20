President Trump has really taken a beating on his immigration policy. I think it should be noted what Joe Biden has done.
According to a recent article in The Californian ("Biden is facing high hopes, tough choices on border wall," Dec. 4), it states that when Biden was a senator, he voted for efforts to take private land under the Secure Fence Act of 2006 to construct the wall. Then while he was vice president to President Obama the government continued building and pursuing lawsuits against border landowners. About 650 miles of barriers were completed under that law through 2011.
According to the article, in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, Obama (and Biden) built more barriers than Trump.
Too bad such things didn't come out before the election.
Ann Reed, Bakersfield