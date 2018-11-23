Thank you, Mr. Betty ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Murder and arson in a secular world," Nov. 15). Your Community Voices article was one of the best I have read in any media. Precise, non-judgmental and clear. So sad that we have to be old to be wise to not fall victim to the siren song of secularism. As my days wind down, I often ponder how the young will find their way to the enchanted world of which you speak. I fear we will not dialog with others and will never regain the faith necessary to have a life of meaning.
Karen E. Wass, Bakersfield