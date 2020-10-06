The opinion by Stephen Montgomery makes a lot of sense ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Ending the sale of gas powered cars isn’t the end of life as we know it," Oct. 2). We must stop climate change. Gasoline for cars is one of the uses of fossil carbon that cause climate change, and we will need to change quickly.
I would like to point out that there is a better way to stop climate change called fee and dividend. By placing an increasing fee on extraction of fossil carbon and returning the money to people as a dividend, we can stop climate change. As the price of fossil carbon increases, we will find other ways to do what is most important to us. We may stop using gasoline cars completely or not, but each person and business can make that decision. Those that do use gasoline will simply pay the real cost for what they do.
The fee and dividend plan has many virtues. The poor will be protected, because the cost increases from the fee will be less than the dividend they get. Most of us will come out about even. Only those who use the most fossil carbon, mostly the richest among us, will pay more. The economy will be stimulated; there will be no net cost, and the benefit will be mostly for those who spend money the fastest. Air will be cleaner. There is even a provision for border adjustments that will push other nations to do the same.
Jim Martin, Huntington Beach