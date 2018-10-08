In Saturday's Congress endorsement, did you really say the reason to vote for Kevin McCarthy is so Bakersfield can claim the hometown of the next Speaker of the House? I read your piece multiple times and you point out how he has voted on items that hurt our citizens in Kern County, but you say you are in his corner because "the opportunity to see a Bakersfield native ascend so close to the seat of ultimate power is just too great a potential source of pride and opportunity to deny." So elect somebody who is actually hurting you just so you can brag he has helped put Bakersfield on the map? This might be the dumbest thing I have ever seen as a reason to vote for somebody. You should just tell readers to flip a coin for each race they vote in; it would be a better reason to vote for somebody.
Darrell Winger, Bakersfield