I went to junior high and high school in Bakersfield. I’m a proud Foothill Trojan. When I come back to town for reunions, I find my former classmates pleasant and reasonable people. We have great fun.
When I hear the words of Rep. Kevin McCarthy in support of a direct hit on my democracy, I shake my head in pain. I see only a degradation of our system of voting perpetrated by acolytes of the president who can’t seem to see past their political needs of the moment. Our high school teams shake hands with the winners and accept the loss graciously. We would have it no other way. But Congressman McCarthy leads his team onward into a rabbit hole of doubt and hatred. The next time he is at his Fourth of July picnic with all of the red, white and blue cowboy hats tearing up at the words of “I’m proud to be an American," perhaps he should add the words, “That is...if we win.”
J Bruce Embrey, Spokane, Wash.