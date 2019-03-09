I have been pleased to see that, even at this early stage, Bernie Sanders' record is getting more scrutiny than it did in 2015 and 2016, where it received virtually none. If it had, it would quickly have become clear that his progressive bona fides are illusory.
His vote in support of the racist 1994 crime bill (that his supporters used to smear Hillary Clinton, who was not even in Congress), his vote for endless war with the 2001 AUMF, his not so clear positions over the years with LGBT folks and their rights, his appearance on Lou Dobbs' show where he just nodded along as Dobbs blamed Latinos for the economic woes of working class whites, his support for sending his state's toxic waste to poison indigent minority communities in Sierra Blanca, his weak record on gun control and his sneering dismissal of women and minorities' issues as "identity politics." Any one of these things should disqualify him from seeking to lead the Democratic Party in the 21st century. Certainly no serious-minded progressive could possibly defend that record.
Hopefully a meaningful reckoning of Sanders' deeply problematic record is in the offing, rather than the cult-like fanaticism we saw in his 2016 campaign.
Stasiu Nabozny, Ridgecrest