Kevin McCarthy should have been in Washington to vote on the most important vote affecting the whole country ("McCarthy defends absence from vote overriding Trump's defense-bill veto," Dec. 30). He was elected to represent, but he always hides when it comes to making a decision on his own. He waits until Trump tells him what to do. Kevin as always just blows in the wind — whichever way it blows he goes with it. He never talked about a $2,000 check to be sent to American workers until Trump came off the golf course and said raise the $600 to $2,000. We are used to Kevin being quiet.
Manuel Monsibais, Bakersfield