Kudos to Will Le for his "Shining City" letter and Bill Thomas for his KGET interview with Bob Price. Thomas ripped Kevin McCarthy and praised David Valadao for their votes on election state certifications and impeachment of President Trump. Valadao did the right thing, while McCarthy did not — and his late calls now for unity are pathetic.
The MAGA-driven Republican Party is on the wrong side of the demographic and cultural momentum. For Republicans to become relevant again, they must reinvent the party and cut off the MAGA head, as Ronald Reagan did with the John Birch Society in 1965. McCarthy needs to stand up, admit he was wrong and directly renounce his excessive support of President Trump and his election fraud fantasies.
Like Will, I have been deserted by today's hyper-partisan Republican Party. Quiet leadership, doing the right thing and focusing on constituents — the Valadao model — should be emulated by McCarthy and the entire Republican Party going forward to again become the party of Lincoln and Reagan.
Bill Miller, Bakersfield