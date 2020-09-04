In Sunday's opinion section, a Community Voices writer ends with, "Nevertheless, the good (Trump) has achieved for America as president highly recommends him" to another term ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Biden will lead us out of darkness?" Aug. 30). Is he referring to the rise in racism, the deaths due to his failure in handling COVID-19, his locking away 2,500-plus children, his undoing of hundreds of regulations on the environment, his firing of anyone who goes against his inept orders, his total lack of concern or empathy for anything that does not directly benefit him, his appointments of unqualified people to top level positions solely because they have given him money?
If the writer can't acknowledge these facts and many, many more, then we have become numb to Trump's vile ways.
Mark Pearse, Bakersfield