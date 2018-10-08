Nobody's right if everybody's wrong.
I'm checking out. I'm going to become an adult in the room.
After engaging in ever increasing hateful discussions on social media, I finally figured it out: The only thing arguing accomplishes is more division not less. In 12 years of talking with strangers, former friends and relatives, I've never changed one mind.
I'm a Democrat who's been pushed to the center. Now I'm neither Democrat or Republican. I see both sides and I discuss from a centrist point of view. And I've been bashed equally from both sides and called a "sick woman" from both a liberal and a conservative.
A "sick woman" for expressing my opinion.
When I was a child, life was peaceful. There were two political parties run by men and women who understood that America is made up of good people on both sides of the political spectrum. They understood that the two party system made sure that America would always go back to the center.
Now I see the faces of children around me and wonder what kind of experience they're going to remember when they're my age. What have we done to them.
President Donald Trump's talk is ugly and dangerous and appeals to people who feel disenfranchised and left behind. Liberals are looney and elitist. Both sides are right and wrong.
Friendships torn apart. Families torn apart. Things said which can't be unsaid.
So what do we do about it? Change yourself. Don't take the bait. Become an adult.
Audrey Baker, Bakersfield