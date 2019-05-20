After returning from a trip, I read recent letters to the editor and was impressed with the poignant letter by former editor Mike Jenner in support of Monsignor Craig Harrison.
I worked for Jenner, and he is the epitome of what is a great journalist. I concur with Jenner on what a great priest is Harrison.
Our adopted son and 15 other teenagers were led by Harrison and a few adult supervisors a few years ago on a trip to Rome. There was nothing derogatory said about Harrison by the youths and adults upon their return - only high praise. Harrison was a beacon of everlasting help to me and my family upon the death of my wife, daughter and our adopted son.
Edward King, Bakersfield