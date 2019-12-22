In these divisive times, and it being the Christmas season, I urge that we use selective words that bring forth the power of blessings. Words and thought can cause different chemical reactions in the brain, initiating and creating a range of emotions such as fear, frustration and anger, compassion, serenity and affection. Every word we use and every thought we have has a part in this phenomenon of creation.
Be the best person that touches either a stranger or a friend by ministering to the soul: "For by your words you will be acquitted and by your words you will be condemn." God bless.
Ruben Elias, Bakersfield