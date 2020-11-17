In the opinion section on Nov. 12, a writer used these words and phrases in their letter describing Donald Trump ("Letter to the Editor: Tolerance or hypocrisy?"): hypocrisy, fascist/theocratic, criminal negligence, sexual improprieties with over two dozen women (did he set a record over JFK and Bill Clinton?), racism, narcissism, sociopathic tendencies, school yard bully, causing 150,000 COVID-19 deaths, empathy for all the dictators in power, dropping out of the Paris Agreement. They even managed to kick Christian fundamentalist and Melania Trump in the shins.
They should be sure to save their letter so that in two years they can just change the names and resubmit it.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield