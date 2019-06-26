The sign at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon is updated every May just before Memorial Day and now stands at 298 deaths.
From what has happened just in the past week, it looks like the number will increase a lot when it is updated next May. That is very sad.
I wish everyone understood how dangerous our lovely river is, especially this year when it is rampaging. Either stay out of the river, wear the proper floatation devices or go with a rafting company. Stay safe and stay alive.
Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella