There will always be disagreements on how the COVID-19 pandemic should have been dealt with. People tend to believe what benefits them personally. Given that fact, let's discuss the elephant in the room.
Our worldwide population grows by 220,000 people every day. We will see more deaths from all causes: an aging population, hypertension, diabetes, COPD, asthma and ailments tied to obesity. Overcrowded cities enhance contagion. Welcome to our future.
There is no doubt that this is a nasty bug that attacks the lungs, and some presumed healthy people have succumbed to this virus. But keep in mind, cancer has crept up on seemingly healthy people as well. Around 1,660 people die from cancer every day in the U.S. alone.
A more balanced approach to future illness of this type would be:
1. Let's keep our perspective regarding population levels
2. Teach mindfulness — know your health vulnerabilities and protect yourself. Be aware of others that are vulnerable and take precautions regarding exposure
3. Take steps to improve your health thereby improving your immune system
4. Be careful of what you eat, especially when traveling.
We cannot shut down an economy based on capitalism and plunge into debt.
I understand where this might have gone if something wasn't done, and our leaders are doing the best they can with the information they have. There will be a next time, so let's be logical and realistic. You have their attention; educate the public for our next time.
Jennifer Cecero, Bakersfield