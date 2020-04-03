Bakersfield City Councilman and Vice Mayor Chris Parlier's words of encouragement and perseverance ("COMMUNITY VOICES: We're always stronger together," March 28) are certainly appropriate and appreciated, but I'm afraid he's left it to the rest of us to decide how to finish that last sentence he's written: "We are Bakersfield."
The birds, fish, reptiles and other mammals that share the planet with us are just like us in that they host their own viruses and pathogens that take advantage of them in order to continue propagating their lineage. When people encroach on an environment and stress the animal's life there to the breaking point, some of those very lucky germs find a way to cross over from their animal hosts and keep on doing their thing in people.
Considering the unbridled urban sprawl that has been the hallmark of everything Bakersfield for far too long and the complete disregard for the crisis of climate change that gets worse with each passing day, I think it's time to take a closer look at Mr. Parlier's thoughts.
We are Bakersfield, and it's time to become part of the solution instead of part of the problem, because after all, we're always stronger together.
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield