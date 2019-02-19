In no time social media has blown up regarding the news release that the city of Bakersfield will use a small portion of the money from Measure N to help save the COB $8.7 million over the next seven years, making a yearly payment to the PERS retirement system. Do people really not understand how this will benefit the taxpayers of Bakersfield?
If you have a personal credit card and don't pay off the entire balance monthly, the credit card company charges you interest. You pay more back than the balance, and it takes longer to pay it off (sometimes it takes years). The same thing happens with PERS.
And people are saying that City Manager Alan Tandy mislead them as to what the funds would be used for. Those who say this are seriously uninformed. Mr. Tandy used many different local forums before the election to say that a portion of the new taxes would be used to help the city pay some of the PERS liabilities. Those who follow local news already knew this would happen.
And there was even language in the ballot measure that said the funds could be used for other items as needed. It's very clear, unless someone didn't read it.
I think some people just choose to remain uninformed because it takes less effort than being informed.
Brad Roark, Bakersfield