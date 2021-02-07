Kevin McCarthy has always partnered with those who could further his political career. When Trump was elected, Kevin latched on to him like remora on a shark. He fed Trump’s ego to the point that he became known as “My Kevin” to Trump. He let Trump rant on without any accountability. We know truthfulness isn’t an issue for “Our Kevin.” Remember the bogus Benghazi hearings?
McCarthy has been around politics long enough to realize that Trump lost the 2020 election in November. However, he encouraged Trump to pursue the futile attempts to make baseless voter fraud allegations. He never said that Trump lost. It was unbelievable to me that McCarthy then voted to oppose the Arizona and post-insurrection Pennsylvania electoral votes.
Then came a brief flicker of honesty when he said that Trump was culpable for the Capitol invasion. That only lasted a few days until he tried to spread the guilt across all of America. Really? For one brief moment, it appeared Kevin developed a spine and understood honesty. That soon disappeared when he went to Mar-a-Lago and assumed his lap dog position. What was the reason for the trip? To help support Q-Anon Rep. Greene? To reaffirm that he’s still Trump’s supplicant? To guarantee he could be the 2022 House Speaker?
He apparently is willing to represent Trump, but not me. Try to find your spine, Kevin, and publicly disavow yourself from Trump’s lies. Start being honestly responsible to your electorate. If not, maybe you need to resign.
Pam Baugher, Bakersfield