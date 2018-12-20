When I opened TBC on Dec. 17, I was astounded to see a large article including pictures touting IV drips ("Medical care meets beauty treatment at local DripLab"). This extremely one-sided article does not tell the whole story. IV drips have no scientific research that equates their use to any benefits among healthy people. In fact, they can be exceedingly dangerous.
Our bodies are not designed for a rapid, high-level injection of any substance directly into the blood stream. Studies have shown that any benefits are very likely a placebo effect.
Should you wish to try this unregulated, poorly researched, unproven technique, I urge you to be vigilant and read the scientific community's evaluations first. Significantly more damage can be done than the writer expresses.
Mari Turner, Bakersfield