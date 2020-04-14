I have ridden my bicycle on the Kern River Parkway since the 1980s. It is great to see more people using and appreciating this wonderful city asset; however, individuals using the parkway need to understand they are not the only people utilizing it. My issue is with cyclists who fail to focus on riding their bicycles safely.
It is not uncommon to see cyclists talking on their cellphones or grooving to tunes through their earbuds while riding the bike. Both of these actions are a distraction to what is going on around them. I have recently seen the aftermath of a cycling accident on the parkway caused by an inattentive cyclist grooving to music. The end result was an innocent bicyclist going to the ER for stitches and a broken nose and wrist.
Cyclists don’t need to talk on the cellphone and ride. Also, they should use only one earbud, if at all! Better yet is for all users of the parkway to leave the earbuds and headphones at home!
Thomas Payne, Bakersfield