My two proudest days as a U.S. Citizen: the day an American walked on the moon, and when I took a sugar cube with a pink spot on it. That was Dr. Salk's polio vaccine.
Both of these were science-based. Could they happen today? Right now it's science by popular vote. What the heck is that about?
You don't get to decide science by raising your hand. Just because the prescription is inconvenient or no fun doesn't mean you can skip it if you want a positive outcome.
We are in what a lot of you Trump supporters believe is the most advanced society getting our butts kicked by COVID-19. We have the most cases and deaths.
Coming up fast on the outside is Brazil. Their top guy is out "Trumping" Trump. All of you at Lake of the Ozarks, Orange County beaches, nightclubs, et.al., listen up: check out Brazil, do you want that?
Google John McDaniel, among others, who was a vocal Ohio shelter-in-place critic. He even demonstrated at the Ohio statehouse. Now he doesn't have to worry about getting the coronavirus anymore — dying gets rid of it.
Think about that the next time someone talks about "hoaxes" or "another impeachment" or "the cure is worse than the disease" nonsense.
Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield