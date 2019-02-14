We've all had countless times in our lives when a new boss comes into our lives that we just don't think is going to cut it. They have crazy ideas, they try to reinvent the wheel, they bring their tag-along friends from their prior job — lots of reasons not to like them. But, we decide instead to be loyal to the company and do our best despite the new boss and see how things will turn out. Maybe they'll be replaced in just a few years.
Well, it seems it's a similar story with the president. Maybe I'm just old but I can remember when the enemies were the communists and terrorists around the world. The enemy wasn't from within our 50 United States. I really think the problem is we've forgotten how to be a good loser, accept the results and show respect for the office. No matter who is elected in the future, that's how I'd like to see things, and I think we'd all be better off for it. The morning news shouldn't be about the internal opposition every single day. They lost when it counted.
Jim Wood, Bakersfield