Knowing beforehand that an overflow crowd would likely attend the Bakersfield City School District board meeting Tuesday, was it calculated premeditation or negligent oversight not to open the auditorium and thereby make seating available for all parents, taxpayers and teachers who wished to attend the meeting? Either way, BCSD did not win friends and influence people in a positive way within our community.
More likely, it was an intentional, preconceived decision to keep the auditorium closed so as to reduce crowd size, limit the agenda and minimize the number of would-be speakers who wished to address the board and otherwise generally shield the board and administration from public criticism. Previous superintendents had always opened the auditorium to accommodate overflow crowds in past years.
Administration knew beforehand that there would be a crowd beyond capacity of the smaller board room. BETA reps informed BCSD administration. In fact, a BETA email posted on the BCSD computer system and encouraging teachers to attend the meeting was taken down and removed from the computer system in advance of the meeting.
Administration then double-booked the board room by scheduling a nearly simultaneous prior event that filled the board room with administrators and BCSD staff occupying the available seating as late as 6 p.m., the scheduled start time for the public board meeting. There was no room for public seating.
When hundreds of parents, taxpayers and teachers showed up to attend the meeting, as expected, no steps were taken to open the auditorium to provide seating for all. At one point the exterior lights were turned off so as to dissuade public attendance. Those wishing to attend felt like they had been intentionally locked out and deprived of participating in their own business. They felt a sense of outrage at the lockout. As a non-teacher taxpayer I was there and that's the way I felt.
J. Craig Jenkins, Bakersfield