BCSD administration is recommending the BCSD board approve the revised public comment policy at the 6 p.m. Feb. 26 board meeting at 1300 Baker St. I have reviewed it and feel very strongly that it not only eliminates huge swaths of free speech, it will scare a lot of people out of speaking even under stated conditions because it mandates calls to law enforcement if the board president deems the speech to be “disruptive."
This board did in fact call BPD when the BCSD teachers union spoke about a colleague that had committed suicide. There was no safety issue whatsoever in how the speech was delivered; it was entirely the content that the board deemed to be “disruptive.”
This policy also appears to use committee meetings and other procedures to give the board president the ability to prohibit speakers from discussing topics that “have already been discussed,” when in fact no meaningful notice or opportunity to be heard exists for these committee meetings.
Overall, I am extremely concerned that critics of this district’s actions will be censored and blacklisted if this policy is allowed to be adopted as written. I call on any and all of you to do what you can to help 32,000 of our city’s most vulnerable kids by either being present at the board meeting or actually speaking out on Feb. 26. I understand red is the color to wear to show solidarity.
Thanks in advance for your support.
Lori Pesante, Bakersfield