One of the largest Sears stores in square footage has to be the one here in Bakersfield. Even 15 years ago you could see the writing on the wall: there was zero sales staff anywhere to be found in the entire store, which had to equal a small aircraft factory in size. The dumbest shoplifters in the world could walk out with everything in the joint, but customers couldn't find a single clerk. Worse, when you did get lucky and find a clerk, whatever you wanted was always out of stock. "Gee, we just sold the last one!" But they'd be happy to order one, take your money and let you come back in two or three weeks. Weeks later, you'd receive a recorded phone call saying your items had come in. When you arrived, your order was in their computer, but nobody had any idea where it was. "Oh, you'll have to drive across town to our warehouse," but when you got there, still no one had a clue what you were there for. Excuses, excuses, excuses everywhere, but never an apology, much less an answer. Well, Eddie Lampert, maybe that business model works where you're destined, if it isn't too hot.
Jason Houston, Onyx