In his Community Voices, Angelo Haddad asks a series of questions about removing statues ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Is 'Amazing Grace' the next casualty?," June 28). He answers that the statues should not be removed. He compares removing the statues to banning the singing of "Amazing Grace." What contorted logic!
John Newton saw the wrongs he had committed, repented of his sins and became a staunch abolitionist. Newton stands in stark contrast to Confederate warriors who went to their graves still promoting white supremacy.
There is no redemption without repentance.
Haddad’s call to “work together peacefully” rings hollow when we consider the history of violence that white people have perpetrated against people of color.
Further, when Haddad refers to “our culture,” he misses the point that “our culture” of continued violence against people of color is the reason for many of the protests that he decries. The spirit of love might require all of us to confess how we have wronged our neighbors and to understand the injustices that “our culture” continues to impose on some of them.
Bruce Hartsell, Bakersfield