I am writing to you as a Bakersfield local regarding city taxes and what the future plans are in store. With all the bad news we are seeing, it is time to talk about Bakersfield’s future and what we as citizens of Bakersfield are hoping to see. In a previous article by Sam Morgen, he mentioned how City Manager Alan Tandy planned on spending the earnings from the 1 percent sales tax increase. Tandy also said, “It will be a major budget change,” and it would take effect April 1. With a jump from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent, as a resident I am hoping that all the funding and projects that we city residents pay in taxes are going to be helpful around our city.
The article did mention that the city will be earning around $50 million from the sales tax increase, but will be using that money to hire police officers, which is great. Creating more jobs while improving the city of Bakersfield is a win-win situation. As a current college student at Fresno State, I have learned a lot about what my city taxes pay for. We have class discussions on how different cities spend their money on certain things the city does not need or want. Listening to other classmates’ stories made me realize that my city is actually doing a great job and it should be recognized.
Alejandra Barba, Wasco