"Citing an ongoing investigation, police have released few details...” It’s the saddest sentence in law enforcement, but business as usual in Bakersfield. Resolution for Robert Forbes and Kristian Rouse? Perpetually shrouded in “ongoing investigations.” Prosecution of a woman screaming, “I’ll (expletive) kill you” at a peacefully protesting mother and her 8-year-old daughter, or possible white supremacists who torched another protester’s vehicle? Ongoing investigations, off-limits to Freedom of Information Act transparency, further shielded by a backstage police chief, a district attorney who colors justice by attacking the Forbes family attorney, a sheriff who will only pause choke holds and a teleprompter mayor governing by press releases — all of whom refuse to hold news conferences, unlike their counterparts in most every other city in America.
It’s so easy to let the tough cases slide while hiding from elected officials' obligations. So easy to dodge accountability by secretly conducting the people’s business out of sight and out of mind. Bakersfield justice.
Michael Linder, Bakersfield