Regarding the letter from the gentleman about his experience in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakersfield Heart Hospital, I would like to respond (“Letter to the Editor: Heart Hospital COVID vaccinations,” Jan. 22). I am sorry his arm was sore; however whenever you receive a shot you are advised there may be some soreness. I have never known or experienced it to be something unbearable.
As to the fact that he saw no people of color there — no one was turned away, and I am sure had he been there watching over the many days that the hospital was giving the vaccine, he would have seen a variety of folks. There has been a huge amount of advertising as to where one can get the vaccine. The paper listed a half page of sites and there are constant TV ads. People tend to go where they feel more comfortable.
It upsets me that he thinks the vaccine is being given on a color basis. If that mindset continues in our country, we will never be at peace. In my opinion, Bakersfield is doing a wonderful job in getting people vaccinated. Much better than so many places that still don’t have the vaccine.
Laurie Patrick, Bakersfield