Bakersfield does not have a homeless problem. Bakersfield also does not have a gang shooting problem. These two topics are symptoms of a common problem: drug use.
While I applaud government-sponsored and community-based programs to deal with these issues as separate problems, I am disheartened by the entire community ignoring the elephant in the room. Until there is an open discussion within the community about how drugs are at the core of homelessness and gang shootings, attempts to significantly change the existing situation will continue to fall short. I would hope senior law enforcement officials, the Board of Supervisors, the Bakersfield City Council, the heads of social service institutions, religious leaders and concerned citizens would begin admitting the core problem the city and country face that results in ever larger number of homeless and daily gang-related shootings.
Russell Holland, Bakersfield