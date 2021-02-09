My friend Gil Cola and I were disappointed to read that the City Council rescinded a series of ordinances that allowed urban hens to be raised in the city (“Bakersfield City Council repeals ordinances allowing urban hens,” Feb. 3). The City Council chickened out big time.
The fox in the hen house here is obviously the Beverly Hills Channel Law Group, which represents the Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones. These lawyers are just feathering their own nests.
What a disappointment the new Councilwoman Patty Gray was at her first meeting. She could not stay perched on the fence but fluttered down to vote with the dissenters. Her predecessor, Jacquie Sullivan, approved urban hens last September. The new councilwoman and the City Council laid an egg on this matter.
This new chicken ordinance is unenforceable as most chicken owners will ignore this ruling. The City Council has more pressing issues to do than sending out the chicken police into our community.
— Gary L. Williams, Bakersfield