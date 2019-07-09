While sitting in the patio enjoying a cup of coffee and reading The Californian on the morning of the Fourth of July, I came across a column written by Matt Munoz, a Californian contributing columnist for what’s happening in the Bakersfield music scene ("Studio engineer hits milestone with sound mastering credit for 'Hybrid'"). In his column he suggests the reader put aside their dusty old playlist and “try flexing some real freedom, loosen up and go deep with these tracks to commemorate the original 13 American colonies,” which was followed by his suggested Fourth of July playlist.
I had just put together a playlist the night before for a barbecue we were holding at our home with friends on the fourth, so I thought I would check out his playlist to see what I should add. What a load of garbage. Any of you who did not check out his playlist, you may want to do so, especially if you will have children listening to the music suggested. I guess Mr. Munoz has a different understanding than I do of flexing some real freedom and loosening up. It’s one thing that most of the songs suggested are obscure and hard to listen to, but in one the “F bomb” is actually thrown out and is clearly audible. Not a great choice for family barbecues, Mr. Munoz. I truly hope this is not the direction we are going to see the new owners of the Californian take.
Ernie Bentley, Bakersfield