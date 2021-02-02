Where was our dear Congressman Kevin McCarthy last week? Was he meeting constituents in Bakersfield? Working on important legislation in Washington, D.C.?
No, he was in Florida groveling to his exiled leader because McCarthy dared to make a slightly critical statement about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In classic McCarthy fashion, he quickly flipped-flopped, ultimately settling on blaming all of America for the violence. Yes, McCarthy is pointing the finger at you. McCarthy’s quest for power takes precedence over all else.
Barely one week into the new president’s term and his only care was fundraising and scheming his path to power with the support of a twice-impeached disgraced president.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a congressman who at least pretended to care about his constituents and actually did the job we pay him to do? His record is pathetic just like the company he keeps.
— Daniel Sigel, Bakersfield