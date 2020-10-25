On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors decided to abandon the county's agreement to work with Building Healthy Communities Kern on COVID-19 awareness ("Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police," Oct. 20). Supervisor Zack Scrivner cited online posts by BHCK that called for defunding the police and removing resource officers from schools, labeling the posts political.
What Scrivner failed to understand is that BHCK's mission to improve the public health and wellbeing of underserved, mostly rural communities, justifies those posts.
Police brutality and over-policing in impoverished communities and communities of color are public health issues, not political issues. The use of school resource officers as default disciplinarians in districts where Black and brown students are significantly more likely to face suspension, or possibly even arrest due to those officers' presence, is a public health issue, not a political issue. Calls to defund police and reevaluate their presence in schools are about reallocation of public resources to services that uplift communities and, in turn, improve public health, and this is within the purview of BHCK's work.
As Supervisor Leticia Perez stated, there are very few organizations that are capable of reaching the multilingual, rural populations in our county that are at greatest risk from COVID-19, and to scrap the groundwork already laid by Kern County Public Health and BHCK over the mischaracterization of the organization and its statements on policing leaves at-risk communities without the resources needed to fight the spread of the virus.
This is a shameful outcome for the board, and it will prove detrimental for Kern County's rural populations and essential workers.
— Andrew Bond, Bakersfield