I am having a hard time understanding the City Council jamming through the approval of backyard hens in Bakersfield ("Bakersfield City Council votes to allow backyard hens for most homeowners," Sept. 24). They obviously failed to consider the objections put before them, even by their own people. I have lived next door to backyard hens before and have been successful in using code enforcement to stop it.
Constant noise, manure smell, raking up feathers in my own yard — this was my experience with backyard hens. I even had to throw chickens back over the fence. A large number of us in the city live on 60-by-90-foot lots. This is like having your neighbors' chickens in your backyard. The City Council should have at the very least have put a minimum one-third acre or more qualification on their approval.
I don't know where the council members live who voted for this, but I wouldn't be surprised if they are in their comfortable country club with an HOA that won't allow anything as crazy as what you've put on us. Since I am now unable to call code enforcement, I will have to gather evidence, hire a lawyer and bring suit against the chicken herders for not allowing me the enjoyment of my own home.
All of this will cost my time and money, which I do not appreciate at all. I will also consider bringing suit against the city of Bakersfield for changing the laws under which I purchased my home here. I did not buy a home in an area zoned for chickens or any other farm animals!
This whole hen episode stinks of some type of political correctness where a group of 100 people is dictating a major reduction in the quality of life for 400,000 citizens of this city. It makes no sense. You have one job on the council: to protect the quality of life for Bakersfield residents. What a major fail!
CD Harrell, Bakersfield