At the May 6 City Council meeting, Councilman Bob Smith requested staff research the backyard chicken policies of other cities and schedule a workshop for a future council meeting. Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan commented supporting the request.
In 2012, it was proposed all residents, regardless of zoning, be allowed to raise chickens on their property. Staff did extensive research on backyard chickens. Pros included fresh eggs, waste (manure) for fertilizer, reduced bugs and chickens as pets. Cons were waste (smell and disposal), noise especially from unidentifiable roosters when chicks are purchased, rodent attraction from manure and feed,and staff time (code enforcement) responding to complaints.
Ownership of chickens in residential zones was discussed at four meetings of the Legislative and Litigation Committee in 2012. Staff expressed concern that potential negative impacts associated with keeping chickens in R-1 Zones outweighed benefits.
The committee voted 2-1 to deny proposed ordinance changes and to keep the existing ordinance in force. Committee member Sullivan requested the matter be presented to the full City Council with a minority – majority report. The minority report failed. The majority report recommending no changes to the existing ordinance pertaining to ownership of chickens in residential zones was approved with councilmembers Sullivan and Smith voting no.
On July 29, the Center for Disease Control reported outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry. Since January, 48 states have reported 938 cases. California has 35.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, residential neighborhoods do not need an additional public health threat from backyard chickens.
Bill Descary, Bakersfield