The issue of allowing backyard hens in the city is getting increased attention (“Urban hens one step closer to reality for most Bakersfield residents,” Sept. 8). And while some have written ill-formed caustic opinion pieces or devoted entire segments of their radio show to misinformed belligerence, most are extremely receptive and level-headed. In short, as long as noise is minimal and cleanliness maintained, they are content.
But what about salmonella? Here are the numbers. According to CBS News and U.S. Census Bureau statistics, 31.4 million people live with chickens. The CDC described 2019 as the worst year on record for Salmonella outbreaks from backyard chickens when we saw a total of 1,134 cases across 49 states with two deaths. So in record outbreak, the chances of getting salmonella from backyard chickens is roughly four in 100,000. It can be fun to compare this risk with other areas of life where we assume much greater risk without thought — the CDC reports 4.7 million dog bites annually with out of every 69 people being bit. The salmonella concern is quickly relegated to irrational fear.
When I watch my kids tending to our feathered friends, my heart is warmed. As my children learn that eggs do not come from aisle 12 but from well-loved, thoughtfully-raised chickens, they become acutely aware of our relationship to our food and to honoring its source. These are invaluable lessons. And in a world where toilet paper lands on the endangered species list, can we not afford ourselves this harmless frontier of self-sustenance?
Joshua Lewis, Bakersfield