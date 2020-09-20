With backyard hens, you can have fresh eggs every morning, straight from your very own backyard. Since COVID-19 started affecting us, more and more people are working remotely from home. This is turning out to be the new normal, and it is impacting the amount of food available in stores. As social distancing continues, people are spending more time at home and opting to have backyard vegetable gardens and wanting backyard hen ownership as a source for food.
As the Bakersfield City Council considers changing the ordinance, here are a few items to consider. Backyard hens lay tastier, healthier eggs with one-third less cholesterol and one-fourth less saturated fat as well as more vitamins A and E, beta-carotene and omega-3 fatty acids than grocery store eggs. The hens also provide companionship, and they are intelligent, sociable creatures who can form strong bonds with humans. Having and caring for a coop of hens is backyard bliss.
Michelle Harp, Bakersfield