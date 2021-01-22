The recent "Democrat insurrection" letter on Jan. 17 was right on.
Back then, we fought like heck to not have to pay our fair share of taxes to support the humanitarian efforts in assisting our disadvantaged homeless population. Back then, the only melting pot of immigrants we wanted were from Europe and white countries. Back then, we taught American history as we wanted it to be, not what it was because there was no such thing as “social justice.” Back then, we wanted the Rockefeller, Getty and Hunt’s oil billions to contribute to our Republican campaigns, regardless of the outcomes of our environment. Back then, we controlled Blacks, Hispanics and minorities and kept them in their proper place.
Back then, as a young college Republican, I was able to assist, without penalty I might add, in the distribution of over 10,000 “Black Hand Bradley Power” flyers to the white neighborhoods of the San Fernando Valley, guaranteeing my candidate, Sam Yorty’s, mayoral election. Back then, as the Santa Barbara County Campaign chairman, I adamantly supported and campaigned for white racist Police Chief Ed Davis for governor who knew how to handle the Rodney Kings of this world, and keep control of our white neighborhoods. Back then we would have openly accepted a president who spewed 25,000 lies, conspiracy theories and misinformation and called it “democracy.”
Yes, back then we didn’t have to deal with reality, we controlled it. But, today, we just can’t argue with ignorance.
Jerry Valenta, Bakersfield