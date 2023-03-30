I am disturbed and appalled by the House GOP’s desire to slash essential benefits like Social Security and Medicare — which many people, including me, plan to rely on when we retire. After news this week that Speaker Kevin McCarthy is continuing to play politics with the debt ceiling and holding essential programs hostage in the process, I am writing in to call on McCarthy to promise to protect our hard-earned benefits.
The economic futures of nearly 800,000 in Bakersfield are at stake, and the loss of these essential programs would wreak havoc on our communities; something that McCarthy either hasn’t thought about or doesn’t care to think about. And if their reckless demands and political games push the country into a default crisis, the consequences could be even more dire and would fall directly on us hardworking Americans. The people of Bakersfield need someone who we can rely on to protect our benefits, and McCarthy’s track record is abysmal.