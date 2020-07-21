The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country for two reasons: more testing is being done, and individuals are not doing their part. I am talking about social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
There is no one pill cure for the virus and no vaccine to prevent you from getting it. If you get the virus, just like the flu, you will be sick and then get over it or die. Neither Congress nor the president can protect you from this virus.
I am in the over 65 age group which is supposed to be in the higher risk category, however I have been playing golf two to three times a week since the start of the virus. It is easy to maintain social distancing and the fresh air is great without a face mask. There are some in our golf group in their 80s.
Please use common sense and wear face covering and avoid situations that may put you at risk.
