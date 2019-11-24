The noise from motorbikes and hot rodded cars sometimes rattles our windows although we are a distance from main roads ("Deafening street racing has southwest Bakersfield residents fed up," Nov. 19). Glasspack mufflers and raised or lowered vehicles can be dangerous, not to mention booming radios that come around late at night. However, nothing ever gets done, not even the stored in the street junk vehicles that seem to keep appearing more frequently.
It would be nice if the city really would spend the sales tax increase to hire more police and attend to all these problems as we're starting to look third-world in some nice neighborhoods.
John Gross, Bakersfield