The college admissions scandal is a direct attack on our freedoms and democracy. Higher education has been under attack for many years now. In the last 35 years, college tuition has skyrocketed to astronomical amounts. The trillions of dollars spent by corporations on college sports is demonic. Students are left with college debt that is comparable to purchasing a house. It is a wonder with all the money being generated by these institutions that corruption from their own colleagues isn't more rampant.
America's higher education institutions must be protected from greed and corruption from inside the halls of higher learning. We must demand all American college institutions be free of the constraints of profit.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield