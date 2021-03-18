This nation had such a wonderful beginning. Many of those who first came here were seeking a place to freely worship. Now this nation is at war with itself or, more accurately, with God.
After all, some of the things we disagree about include skin color; sex (male/female); words and opinions; and who is worthy to live. There are more, but these are important and are all in God’s domain — matters of the heart.
Now the first item we have no control over, so through unforgiveness toward those of a different skin color, we are all stuck in the past. The second item we try to solve by permanently mutilating the bodies we were born with and the bodies of those too young to make good decisions. The third item involves turning people into robots, only thinking, believing and expressing what those in power deem acceptable. (Hmm, that is a no-win situation because peoples’ opinions change constantly.)
The last item is the worst of all. It is probably the primary reason for this war (60 million and counting). We do not value human life. So what is not valued tends to be disrespected. What is disrespected tends to be treated badly. Crime becomes more prevalent and unpunished. Injustice reigns.
These problems can only be solved with heart change toward God. If we are determined to fight Him, it is a no-brainer we will lose. We are in enemy-occupied territory, and we have let the enemy in.
— Karen Lawson, Bakersfield